Sic Semper Tyrannis
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No Way Back
Living in the age of the Oedipus Trap
14 hrs ago
•
Josh of Arc
26
2
5
March 2026
Autocracy at Scale
Single-issue voters, focal points, and the dictatorship of the small minority
Mar 19
•
Josh of Arc
7
1
3
January 2026
The Force Threshold
It's happening here. And Americans are allowing it.
Jan 21
•
Josh of Arc
20
13
15
Epistemic Populism
Artificial stupidity and our cognitive race to the bottom
Published on The Cosmopolitan Globalist
•
Jan 20
September 2025
The Weak
Freedom's Undertakers
Sep 19, 2025
•
Josh of Arc
15
4
25
August 2025
Force and Freedom
Contemplating the Unthinkable
Aug 13, 2025
•
Josh of Arc
156
68
65
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