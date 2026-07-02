Sic Semper Tyrannis

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David M Gordon's avatar
David M Gordon
Jul 2

I knew this essay would be excellent after reading your lede; it only got better from that point. Thank you. Oh. And thank you as well for explaining your "Del Boca Vista" reference. No, I will not reveal my dunderheaded guess!

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Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
Jul 6

E.O. Wilson from 2009: “The real problem of humanity is the following: we have Paleolithic emotions; medieval institutions; and god-like technology. And it is terrifically dangerous, and it is now approaching a point of crisis overall.”

I think this summarizes our situation well. Even the technologists who build major components of our modern world seldom understand the system-level underpinnings. So, you have most people, even the technically adept, performing local optimizations, some getting rich, some falling behind, but almost none understanding where it is all going, at an accelerating rate. I suppose it's no wonder many just want to turn the clock back, despite that being impossible.

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