"No one tells Frank Costanza what to do!” —Frank Costanza

Epochs Within Epochs Within Epochs…

In our current moment of extreme political discord, there are very few big questions that a broad majority of Americans appear capable of agreeing on: Who’s an American? Who’s really in charge? Who’s to blame for our biggest problems? What are our biggest problems? What is a woman? Who’s persecuted? Who’s privileged? Who’s “they”? Which countries are our friends? Which are our enemies? All of these questions now appear to be up for grabs to a degree that defies any modern precedent. Yet there’s at least one big notion around which broad consensus does appear to exist: We’re living in the twilight of some sort of major historical epoch.

What is the precise epoch that’s currently approaching its conclusion? It depends on where you locate your time horizon. On the scale of decades we see the era of globalization and unipolarity kicked off by the fall of the Soviet Union and the birth of the internet upended by the emergence of China as a legitimate geopolitical rival to the United States and the rise of populist and nativist political movements throughout the west. If we widen our time scale to a century, we see an ongoing unraveling of Pax Americana, as the post-1945 American led world order oriented around NATO, the Bretton Woods monetary system, and the ability of the American Navy to secure global shipping lanes has increasingly become a casualty of our dysfunctional internal politics and cratering social trust. Broadening our time scale even further to something on the order of 400 years, we can observe an even more profound transformation unfolding, as many of the foundational philosophical premises of the Enlightenment concerning core values like free speech, individual rights, pluralism, democracy, rule of law, and scientific rationality have all come under attack simultaneously from ascendant, illiberal, collectivist movements on both right and left.

Yet even a 400-year window is likely insufficient when it comes to capturing the full historical significance of the present pivot point. The current assault on liberalism and enlightenment rationality is derivative of an even more profound transition; one that threatens to fundamentally alter humanity’s position at the top of the food chain by subordinating us to the very technology we’ve created in service to sustaining the rapid economic growth that’s been a defining feature of each of the three concentric epochs described above.

The End of Progress?

Lying at the very heart of liberalism is the idea that life need not be zero-sum, and that this principle is scale invariant—meaning it applies not just to relations between individuals, but also between families, communities, and even nations. For 400 years the West (a category that long ago transcended the geographic limitations implied by the name) has evolved an increasingly sophisticated constellation of social and institutional innovations in furtherance of this principle. The payoff for all of this innovation and institution building has been astronomical, producing the most spectacular civilizational success story in human history with respect to economic development, quality of life, and personal liberty. Even the very idea of progress—the notion that human civilization can and should progress towards ever greater levels of knowledge, freedom, and prosperity—is largely a product of this historical epoch.

Perhaps on account of all of this unprecedented progress, it was easy to forget that the liberal order isn’t a naturally occurring state of affairs. Social trust on a national scale doesn’t blossom on its own. Humans aren’t inherently partial to rule of law over charismatic authority. And the idea that everyone should have the right to speak their mind, no matter how inflammatory or blasphemous their rhetoric might be, would have been regarded as preposterous by most people throughout history. These are deeply counterintuitive ideas that can quickly fall out of fashion if we don’t have strong institutions—legal, political, and epistemic—to reinforce them and pass them on. Yet as legacy institutions have increasingly come under attack, faltered, or beclowned themselves in recent years in a bumbling effort to adjust to an information environment to which they’re ill-adapted, the illusion that liberalism could coast on its own momentum has been violently punctured, as has the idea that our zero-sum, tribal nature is a relic of ancient history.

The Human Bottleneck

The notion that we’re approaching some upper bound on prosperity, consumption, and economic growth has, in recent years, been endemic to the political left. According to this school of thought, the primary limiting factor is man-made climate change, which many argue is poised to make the world uninhabitable in the near future if radical steps aren’t taken to drastically curtail our fossil fuel consumption. As was the case with earlier generations of Malthusians, many of the more dire predictions put forward by this cohort have failed to materialize, in large part due to their failure to account for the impact of technological innovation. From fertilizer to nuclear power to desalination to fracking, human ingenuity has been bucking Malthusians and proving the techno-optimists right for hundreds of years. Yet we’re now beginning to encounter a different type of bottleneck that we may not be able to innovate our way out of: an upper bound on speed and complexity, beyond which humans lose the capacity to serve as civilization’s main protagonists.

While information now goes viral instantaneously and groundbreaking technological innovations can progress from the concept stage to saturating the global market in just a couple of years, the human genome is still at the mercy of evolutionary processes that take millions of years to unfold. Even liberal institutions, which are far more mutable than human nature and were designed in part to help us transcend our innate tribal impulses, often only evolve one funeral at a time (as the saying goes) and have proven far too slow-moving and insular to adapt effectively to the current information environment.

The fundamental problem we’re now facing, in a nutshell, is that in a hyper-networked world increasingly populated by machine intelligence, there appears to be virtually no upper bound on the speed of technological innovation. Yet the ability of humans to adjust to these radical new changes as individuals, and as collectives, are subject to much more fixed constraints. We thus find ourselves on a trajectory that’s likely to take us to one of two places: Either we find ways to artificially augment human beings in order to make ourselves compatible with our own technology—a process that threatens to transform us into something that’s no longer recognizably human—or we lose control and cease to be the architects of our own fate.

The Soft Singularity

One need not picture Skynet or the Matrix to grasp where this process takes us. Regardless of where you place your personal P(doom), the contours of a soft singularity that’s accelerating us towards a future of human irrelevance are already visible across numerous domains. Forty years ago, for instance, the stock market still existed more as a physical entity than a virtual one. The NYSE was still packed with pit runners, and anyone who wanted to make a trade had to at least speak to another human being. With the advent of the internet, services like ETrade began to cut out the middlemen and replace them with digital infrastructure. As data storage capacity and processing speed continued to improve exponentially in accordance with Moore’s Law, things were streamlined even more with the introduction of automated high-frequency trading. Now with the invention of LLMs, even high-frequency trading is poised to be upended, as AIs replace human programmers and gain the ability to devise superior trading algorithms all on their own.

In the military realm as well we’re seeing a similar evolution away from human agents in favor of autonomous proxies (i.e. drones). Moreover, even the design and production of drone technology is likely to be increasingly dominated by AI in the years to come.

Though these are just two examples, the broader pattern is unmistakable: Humans are innovating themselves out of the value chain to the point that even innovation itself is being co-opted by machine intelligence.

Black Boxes and Green Shoots

While there are many who dismiss concerns about the prospect of AI contributing to mass unemployment—pointing to the myriad examples of labor-replacing technology creating new and previously unimagined professions and opportunities—even the most ardent techno-optimists don’t seem to have an answer to the following question: What happens to humanity when the delta between the complexity of our technological civilization and the capacity for humans to understand it achieves escape velocity and the entire edifice becomes indistinguishable from magic?

Recently the consciousness researcher Eric Hoel, who writes the excellent substack newsletter The Intrinsic Perspective, published an article titled Don’t Dethrone Consciousness in which he contemplates humanity’s prospects in a future dominated by machine intelligence in which humans become almost entirely dependent on opaque, inscrutable technology. Hoel doesn’t fully embrace either an accelerationist or an alarmist perspective, opting instead for a more nuanced, agnostic approach. Towards the end of the first section of his article, he attempts to contemplate the possible upsides of a transition away from human cognitive supremacy to a world in which most critical processes operate independently of human oversight and are only comprehensible to non-human forms of intelligence.

In groping for any sign of green shoots amid the ongoing defenestration of human consciousness, Hoel proposes the possibility (seemingly more as a thought experiment than a prediction) that as we continue to experience an ever greater share of the world around us as a black box that exists outside the limits of human understanding, this has the potential to reintroduce us to a sense of mystery and wonder reminiscent of childhood. Yet while I believe he’s asking the right questions, I also think Hoel is focused on the wrong end of the life cycle here. There is indeed a stage of life in which we all cease to be useful; a time when society appears to be changing too fast and leaving us behind. It’s called senescence.

Del Boca Vistas All the Way Down

For those who may have slept through the 90s, as well as those who simply weren’t born yet, Del Boca Vista was the name of the fictional Florida retirement community featured on Seinfeld where Jerry’s parents lived. I often found the show to be at its best when it was exploring generational divides—particularly between the main characters and their elderly parents. One especially prominent recurring theme that these dysfunctional relationships often touched on was the idea of life coming full circle, with old age often depicted as some sort of Bizarro World version of childhood. 👇

Much of the intrigue in the episodes featuring Del Boca Vista involved the overzealous enforcement of rules. The residents were constantly tattling on each other for minor or make-believe infringements, feuding over the tiniest of slights, and knifing each other in order to ascend the hierarchy of the comically low-stakes world of condo-board politics.👇

These sorts of phenomena aren’t limited to retirement communities. They’re perennial features of the human condition that tend to emerge whenever humans are confronted with the prospect of obsolescence. In fact, I already broached this subject (from a very different angle) in my last article, in the section titled Behind the Eight Ball but Ahead of the Curve, where I observed that “compared to the technological wonders of our era, human emotional needs can start to seem insignificant, pedestrian, and even silly.” In the first section of the article, which was titled Things You Can Touch, I made the following related observation about the role right-wing populism (which I likened to a “population-level Truman Show”) has come to play in serving the insignificant, pedestrian, and even silly emotional needs of many Americans:

Contemporary populism’s most alluring and essential feature lies in its capacity to offer legibility to citizens who feel cognitively overwhelmed by the demands of the modern world by offering a dumbed down, fantasy-driven, crowdsourced facsimile of our political reality which they find more comprehensible and personally empowering.

Putting all of this together—a population-level Truman Show; a populace who’s cognitively overwhelmed by the modern world pursuing the illusion of control; endless pettiness and ridiculous feuds over trivialities and nonsense—and it starts to sound a lot like, well, Del Boca Vista.

The relevance of Del Boca Vista to contemporary social and political realities may begin with the MAGA movement. But it certainly doesn’t end there. As the world continues to bifurcate between a 21st-century online sphere in which information moves at the speed of light and governance is largely administered by machine intelligence, and a 20th-century offline sphere constrained by the limits of human cognition and the glacial pace of institutional deliberation, 20th-century institutions across the political spectrum (as well as those outside of it) are falling prey to these same pathologies:

Political Institutions tasked with navigating the gravest of national issues are coming to resemble a grade school cafeteria (or a fictional Florida retirement community). 👇

Politicians devote themselves to obscene vanity projects while operatives who are wildly overmatched by the moment eschew strategy in favor of farcical moral preening.👇

And Universities abandon SAT requirements and lower standards while weighing themselves down with an army of bureaucratic sinecures tasked with little beyond excusing their own existence.👇

In other words, in this brave new world that we’re creating, it’s going to be Del Boca Vistas all the way down.

Analogue Players in a Digital World

Nobody enjoys being put out to pasture (least of all, narcissists who’ve sought to live their entire lives in the spotlight). Whether it be aging members of Congress, octogenarian presidents, residents of Del Boca Vista, or the entire human race, it’s core to our nature to rage against the dying of the light. And when we can no longer exert the influence and control that we once did, when keeping up with the times becomes hopeless and the cutting edge becomes completely incomprehensible, we fixate on the small things that we can control—even if we have to conjure them into existence or invent problems just so we can anoint ourselves the chairman of the commission responsible for solving them.

Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist famously said that his goal is to make government so small that you can drown it in a bathtub. He may well get his wish. Yet it’s likely to be a pyrrhic victory, as most other institutions are likely to drown along with it. Not because they become so small that they effectively disappear. But because their purpose vanishes, having been built for a world that no longer exists and that’s no longer administered primarily by human beings.

As human institutions come to resemble vestigial organs, and with humanity writ large not far behind, their True North rapidly becomes self-justification. Insularity replaces openness. Obscurantism replaces clarity. Pettiness replaces seriousness. Vanity replaces dedication. And bureaucracy replaces efficiency. They become, in effect, make-work programs for yet another class whose labor is no longer needed.

The ultimate destination upon which this process converges is a hybrid of tragedy and farce. Without a clear purpose, there ceases to be an effective filtering mechanism—for ideas, for personnel, and for policy. Institutions without a mission don’t merely become irrelevant; they spiral into absurdity and self-parody, losing any ability to set priorities or gauge what’s important as trivialities become all-consuming. The specifics don’t much matter. Whether it’s an administration committed to plastering Donald Trump’s face all over DC, a political party deliberating over how to incorporate non-binary individuals into their gender equity framework, college administrators inventing new categories of micro-aggressions to police, or senior citizens enforcing rules against going barefoot in the clubhouse with an iron fist, the underlying phenomenon is the same: Once our technology outstrips us and civilization becomes too complex and too fast for humans to remain in control, all roads lead to Del Boca Vista.