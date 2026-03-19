“Win the crowd.” —Proximo

The Most Intolerant Wins

In my previous articles on democratic breakdown in the United States, my analysis has often gravitated towards the dramatic. Beyond simply taking stock of where we are and proposing some (rather extreme) solutions, this has tended to involve focusing on either the characterological deficiencies of the opposition, the individual and group-level psychology of the base (more on that below), or the gradual corruption of Republican elites. Yet one thing I haven’t focused on very much is the role played by electoral politics. Trump is, after all, a politician. And despite the lawlessness of his administration and the feral quality of his movement, much of his power remains tethered to his ability to influence electoral outcomes. Therefore, rather than focusing on the series of epic moral failures by Republican elites that have brought us to this point, in this article I’ll take a much more dispassionate approach to understanding our unraveling in terms of the underlying political dynamics and peculiarities of American politics.

One of the major ironies of Donald Trump’s movement that often confounds his critics is that he’s managed to push presidential power far beyond anything we’ve seen before from a peacetime leader despite the fact that he’s never been especially popular. Yet while it may seem counterintuitive that the preferences of an intolerant minority could prevail so overwhelmingly in a democratic system, it’s by no means an unprecedented phenomenon.

For a relatively recent example from American politics, consider the Republican Party’s approach to gun control: Throughout the Obama administration, Democratic efforts to advance gun control legislation in response to countless mass shootings repeatedly crashed and burned in the face of GOP intransigence. In response, many Democrats regularly expressed disbelief that Congressional Republicans could remain so recalcitrant in their opposition to any gun control legislation despite the fact that some of the more modest measures appeared to have the support of nearly 90% of their own voters.

As some analysts explained at the time, the reason the GOP continued to accommodate an absolutist minority within their own party on this topic is because a plurality of Republican voters view this as a threshold issue. The phenomenon at play—in which asymmetrical choices allow the preferences of an uncompromising minority to prevail over those of a flexible majority—was spelled out by Nassim Taleb in a chapter of his famous book Skin in the Game, aptly titled The Most Intolerant Wins: The Dictatorship of the Small Minority. Other examples, outside of political coalitions, in which this dynamic can emerge include the spread of religions (e.g. Islam spread much further and faster than Judaism in the Middle East both because it could be passed on to the child by either parent, and because apostasy is punishable by death), as well as the accommodation of food preferences (e.g. many grocery stores only carry Kosher food because non-Kosher people will eat Kosher, whereas Kosher people will not eat non-Kosher).

Scaling Up

The primary reason Donald Trump is now able to wield nearly unchecked power is that approximately 35% of the Republican primary electorate are single-issue voters: Their single issue? Donald Trump. And by single issue Trump voters, I don’t just mean voters who support Trump unconditionally. That number is much higher. I’m talking about the large plurality of Republican voters who consider any open defiance of Trump on any issue to be automatically disqualifying for a Republican candidate for public office.

It’s important to appreciate just how unusual this situation is in the annals of modern American history. While the phenomenon of single-issue voters throwing their weight around in Republican primaries is nothing new, to have such a large plurality whose single issue is absolute subservience to a politician is unprecedented. So unprecedented, in fact, that it has effectively destroyed our system of checks and balances by scaring Republicans in Congress into abdicating their role as an independent branch of government and ceding all of their authority to an autocratic president who largely operates outside the law.

According to Taleb, a sufficiently intolerant and inflexible minority only needs to make up about 3-5% of a population in order to impose their will on the majority. He uses a concept called renormalization to illustrate how such counterintuitive outcomes can unfold in complex systems (see Figure 1 below):

Assume the smaller unit contains four people, a family of four. One of them is in the intransigent minority and eats only non-GMO food (which includes organic). The color of the box is pink and the others yellow. We “renormalize once” as we move up: the stubborn daughter manages to impose her rule on the four and the unit is now all pink, i.e. will opt for non-GMO. Now, step three, you have the family going to a barbecue party attended by three other families. As they are known to only eat non-GMO, the guests will cook only organic. The local grocery store realizing the neighborhood is only non-GMO switches to non-GMO to simplify life, which impacts the local wholesaler, and the story continues and “renormalizes”.

Figure 1. Renormalization group: steps one through three (start from the top): Four boxes containing four boxes, with one of the boxes pink at step one, with successive applications of the minority rule.

Applying Taleb’s idea to the topic at hand, we can observe that while the Americans who are aggressively in favor of a Trump dictatorship may only make up about 5% of the population (i.e. around 15 million people), they nevertheless constitute a plurality of the GOP primary electorate, which approaches a majority of GOP voters, who in turn come close to a majority of voters, who make up a near majority of Americans. The peculiarities of our electoral system, in other words, along with extreme polarization, have engendered fractal political dynamics which have allowed a small and intransigent minority to impose their preference for autocracy on society writ large.

Rolling in the Deep

In analyzing the two political parties, analysts have often noted that Democrats have the slightly larger coalition while Republicans have the more unified one. As a consequence, Republicans often have an easier time turning out their voters in national elections, while Democrats, seeking to capitalize on their greater numbers, struggle to get all of the disparate elements of their fractious coalition to coalesce around a single platform. Whether this still holds true to the same degree it once did amid the rapid political realignment of the past several years, it highlights an important distinction between breadth and depth of support.

Among the many ways in which Donald Trump has defied prevailing political wisdom and turned consensus opinion on its head, one of the more significant has been in his approach to the breadth vs. depth issue. While politicians have long been weighing tradeoffs between intensity of support and number of supporters, prior to Trump the conventional thinking seemed to be that intensity of support could only carry you so far. Having a passionate base of supporters helped to bolster turnout—the thinking went—but a voter can’t vote more than once in an election no matter how passionate they are.

It turned out that this assumption about the limited marginal utility of having a base of fanatical supporters was wrong—or at best incomplete. As the Trump phenomenon showed, a constituency of single-issue voters need not revolve around policy. As I noted above, many are perfectly happy to make loyalty to an individual their single issue. Moreover, as Trump’s success in bootstrapping his support among a collection of fanatics in order to eliminate all dissent inside the GOP and transform the presidency into an instrument of monarchical power has demonstrated, turning a plurality of your party’s voters into a personality cult can be an incredibly powerful weapon in the hands of an unscrupulous politician—even if it does little to benefit the rest of his party.

The Fanatical Fifteen Million

Regarding those fifteen million fanatics who make up the previously untapped market for dictatorship that Donald Trump has monopolized—it’s worth asking what exactly is going on in their heads. To put it succinctly—Why do they want a dictator?

In my article Epistemic Populism, recently published in the Cosmopolitan Globalist, I attempted to answer a similar question in the following passage:

The most profound appeal of far-right populism is that it offers its adherents legibility—the illusion of an intelligible world. In this illusory world, people of average intellectual ability can “do their own research” to uncover conspiracies and distinguish truth from lies. The majority of Americans are unable to read beyond a sixth-grade level. They have been forced to navigate an increasingly complex world in an atomized media environment. This has meant that to the average voter, politics and government have seemed growingly remote and incomprehensible. Until Trump rose to power, this cognitive disenfranchisement left his base sensing, uneasily, that they had been locked out of the dominant culture… Then Trump invited them in. He spoke, at an elementary level, in simple terms about simple ideas that required no intellectual sophistication to understand. This allowed many Americans to feel, for the first time, like a part of this country and its politics. …In its essence, the Trump phenomenon and its culture of lies, conspiracy theories, audience capture, and muddled language is a crowd-sourced, imaginary reality engineered to make the cognitively ill-equipped feel less inadequate about their own confusion and alienation. Trump encourages his base to believe that it experiences these negative sentiments because shadowy forces are conspiring against them, not because they’re intellectually limited and poorly educated.

While I continue to stand by this argument as it applies to the broader appeal of right-wing populism, I don’t think it fully accounts for the especially virulent, authoritarian, personality-driven variant of it that has come to dominate American politics in recent years. If we combine it with the following passage about the relevance of revolutionary consciousness from my article Force and Freedom, however, a clearer picture begins to emerge:

Steve Bannon’s main ideological inspiration, Vladimir Lenin, emphasized revolutionary consciousness: This would be accomplished, Lenin believed, when the working class grew to collectively grasp their combined strength and achieve a collective agency. They would thus become a single, self-aware social organism—empowering them to seize control of the state. Trump has adapted this concept to 21st century America by encouraging his coalition to recognize that America’s two tribes are dealing in different currencies. While the Right wields the implied threat of force, the Left deploys guilt, shame, and social ostracism—weapons that Trump has taught his base they can neutralize by being unshameable. In this way, Trump has forged a new form of revolutionary consciousness.

Trumpism as a movement doesn’t merely satiate the yearning for legibility common among those who are ill-equipped to understand the modern world. Fox News and other right-wing media were doing that long before Trump came along. Its innovative feature is that it offers empowerment (or at least the illusion of it) to the cognitively disenfranchised and the opportunity to be part of an emergent collective (or revolutionary) consciousness that achieves coherence and legibility amid chaos through a shared mythology revolving around the idolatrous worship of a charismatic leader. Crucially, it’s this revolutionary consciousness that binds together the intolerant minority (i.e. fifteen million fanatics) whose preference for autocracy is now being imposed on the rest of us.

Grand Central Terminal at Noon

The term focal point (or Schelling point) refers to an obvious or prominent shared solution that people who are attempting to coordinate in the absence of direct communication are inclined to converge upon. It’s closely related to the concept of common knowledge, which I discussed here (see 2nd footnote), in that agents attempting to synchronize their actions absent communication find that the question “What do I choose?” becomes inseparable from the question “What do I think others think everyone will choose?”

The canonical example of a focal point is the scenario in which two people need to meet in New York City on a particular day, but they haven’t agreed on a time or location and they can’t communicate. The focal point in this case tends to be Grand Central Terminal at noon, since many regard it as the most obvious solution. In other words, when it comes to focal points, the most obvious answer is, by definition, the right one.

Bringing this all back to those fifteen million fanatics, Donald Trump is their Grand Central Terminal at noon. In an increasingly networked, complex, data-driven world in which the cognitive threshold for separating truth from lies, fact from fiction, and signal from noise continues to rise, they became cognitively disenfranchised. What do millions of average people do in such a situation to avoid feeling like they’ve lost all control over their destinies and been placed at the mercy of giant, remote, invisible forces that they can’t understand? They coalesce around a focal point: A big, loud, prominent, obnoxious figure who they follow because he’s the person they expect others like them to follow.

While the fanatical fifteen million may not have much grasp of what’s going on in the world, they do understand one fundamental truth: They make themselves more powerful when they all follow the same person. Whether they’ll ultimately prosper as a result of following this person isn’t a paramount concern. The point is that when they act as a single unbreakable unit who votes for whomever Donald Trump tells them to, they cease to be a scattered collection of ignorant, inconsequential misanthropes, and they become a political force that the rest of the country is forced to reckon with. And every time Trump lives to fight another day courtesy of their unwavering support—be it Access Hollywood, his first impeachment, January 6th, or his journey back to the White House—their revolutionary consciousness, and Trump’s stature as their focal point, is once again reinforced.