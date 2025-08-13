Sic Semper Tyrannis

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Aug 13, 2025Edited

You left out a tool that could be much more effective than an armed insurgency, with much less bloodshed. Americans are unfamiliar with the general strike. There has never been one in this country, although such actions have been effective in Europe.

All supporters of a political position simply stay home and do nothing . This could continue for a day or a week . The participation of 10s of millions means this action could not be policed although the leadership could be arrested .

A similar kind of non cooperation was effective in the pre revolutionary years in colonial America. The British Parliament sought to impose a number of taxes, but the colonists simply boycotted the taxed goods. They also harassed merchants who tried to sell the taxed goods.

Before long, Parliament backpedaled, leaving tax a tax only on tea as a symbolic assertion of its right to tax the colonies. Things turned physical when the destructive Boston Tea Party led to the occupation of Boston by British troops, which resulted in the Boston Massacre and other events that led to the Revolutionary War.

I'm not saying that The Revolutionary War didn't have a wonderful outcome, but one can imagine an alternative timeline where continued non-cooperation/boycotts/general strikes by the colonies could have led to America achieving its independence from Britain in a manner similar to Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Violence tends to passion and division. It works most effectively when the ultimate goal is separation and independence.

Dramatic non cooperation teaches the lesson that the whole society needs the non cooperators, and Must meet their basic demands (constitutional government) before that essential cooperation will be restored.

I'm going to make it one of my top priorities to keep teaching the United States what a general strike is. Since we all want more time off, what's not to like?

To give a domestic analogy, my mother was overworked and not appropriately supported by her family. I often thought that if she just went on strike she could have gotten just about anything she wanted from us.

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Christopher P's avatar
Christopher P
Aug 14, 2025

Thank you, this is what I've been thinking and better expressed. The state loses its monopoly on violence when it loses its legitimacy, and this state has lost its legitimacy. Guerilla attacks on ICE seem morally justified to me and i believe many agree. Sabotage of detention camps under construction. Cyberattacks. But the logistics of an armed opposition are very daunting for the reasons you outline, the US left has no tradition. Massive peaceful demonstrations won't lead to a peaceful transition of power. MAGA media will ignore or spin it as violence. I don't see any viable path to a robust opposition in the short term but this is the kind of conversation we need. Too many people in the civic sector seem to be completely in denial.

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