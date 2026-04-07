Sic Semper Tyrannis

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
42m

This is an articulate explanation of what happened top to bottom in the horrible transition from Weimar to NAZI Germany.

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Charisse Davis, MPH's avatar
Charisse Davis, MPH
5h

Trump’s secondary goal: call a national emergency and stop further elections. The GOP sure hopes so.

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