“Without death, we’d be at a loss. It’s the prospect of death that drives us to greatness.” —Hannibal Lecter

At the beginning of last week, when I started working on this article, social media was abuzz with commentary about both Graham Platner’s collapsing campaign, and Lindsey Graham’s death. Both had been loud, boisterous, media-savvy figures who gravitated towards the camera. And initially, following their respective downfalls, they were the talk of the town. But as is the nature of our era, the public’s attention quickly moved on without skipping a beat and, as far as remaining prominent topics of conversation is concerned, we pretty much have radio silence at this point. Accordingly, I now give you The Silence of the Grahams.

Another One Bites the Dust

Platner is out! It feels almost like ancient history at this point. But after having weathered multiple political firestorms following revelations of salacious text messages, a Nazi tattoo, and a pledge to rape any man who broke into his house, the prep school kid turned Marine Corps veteran turned oysterman turned candidate for the US Senate finally stumbled into a scandal that his puppy dog eyes and booming voice couldn’t defuse for him. With the on the record sexual assault allegation against Platner by Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine woman who reports having casually dated Platner from 2019-2021, the floodgates were blown open and Democrats of all stripes—leftists, establishment shills, centrists, and nearly everyone in between—converged upon an uneasy consensus: This creep’s got to go!

I didn’t actually follow the Platner saga very closely (though I recently read a few articles to get caught up), and I don’t have that much to add regarding his alleged misdeeds. I’m generally inclined to believe Racicot’s account. Though what she alleges doesn’t appear to me to meet the legal threshold of rape (a term that she herself has declined to use). In terms of culpability, Platner appears to reside somewhere inside the rather large chasm between Al Franken (innocent bystander who happened to get run over by a full-blown moral panic) and Harvey Weinstein (legitimate predator). And therein lies part of the challenge with allegations of this nature—for the legal system, for Democrats, and for society—as we’ve attempted to cram a vast spectrum of disparate sexual transgressions onto a tiny piece of rhetorical real estate which often carries with it an immediate social death sentence.

I have never been a woman (believe it or not). And there are a number of them who’ve written about the deficiency of our collective vocabulary when it comes to evaluating these sorts of situations—and what it’s like to be a desirable female fending off sexually aggressive men—with a lot more insight than I ever could:👇

https://www.the-american-interest.com/2017/12/06/the-warlock-hunt/

So I’m not going to opine much further about the details of this particular episode, or render my own verdict on whether or not Platner’s defenestration was justified, because in truth, I just don’t know. What I do plan to discuss, however, is how the entire Platner saga is reflective of so many of the challenges and pathologies currently afflicting the Democratic Party, particularly as it relates to their difficulties with men and their timid and diffident approach to channeling and embracing masculinity.

And Another One…

Platner of course didn’t have the worst week of any American politician. That honor belonged to the late Lindsey Graham following his sudden death, which was reportedly caused by a tear in his aorta. News of Graham’s passing quickly ricocheted across social media, igniting an entirely predictable cycle of testimonials, reflections, and recriminations. Republicans put out warm tributes. Nearly all of Graham’s Democratic colleagues did the same. Meanwhile, some progressive influencers, as well as others tied to the broad anti-MAGA coalition, made slightly less laudatory statements about the recently deceased Senator: 👇

And in perhaps the most predictable turn of all, countless Republicans and others across right wing media who’ve spent the last ten years on their knees servicing Donald Trump expressed their absolute shock that anyone could possibly be so hateful and indecent as to make derogatory comments about Graham in the immediate aftermath of his passing: 👇

Surprisingly, despite their close working relationship, President Trump expressed his agreement with those who treated Graham’s death as cause for celebration, and even joined in the festivities: 👇

Lindsey Graham and Graham Platner appear to have little in common beyond their names. One’s old and the other’s young. One was a career politician and the other saw their political career go down in flames before it even really got started. One was a lifelong bachelor widely rumored to be in the closet and the other’s a lech who has trouble taking no for an answer. Yet there’s a sense now that they will be forever linked. Not only because of the proximity of their downfalls or the fact that they’re both Grahams. But also because their distinct political arcs and the details of their final chapters capture something essential about the current volatile era of American politics, the unique failings of each of our two dysfunctional political parties, and the toxic dynamic that exists between them—a dynamic that’s been succinctly summarized by Garry Kasparov in the form of the following blunt description:👇

Traitors Versus Losers

There was a scene towards the very end of the movie Hannibal (the sequel to Silence of the Lambs) in which Hannibal Lecter finishes off Paul, a colleague of Clarice Starling’s played by Ray Liotta. It’s probably the most unsettling scene of the entire trilogy, as Lecter removes the top of Paul’s skull and begins feeding him his own brain (don’t watch if you’re easily disturbed by stuff like this): 👇

Paul wasn’t actually a sympathetic character. He was a corrupt FBI agent who’d been paid by Lecter’s only surviving victim, a twisted millionaire named Mason Verger, to frame Starling for a crime—the idea being that it would inspire Lecter to try and come to the rescue, thus giving Verger’s men the opportunity to capture him. Paul had treated Starling terribly, and even continues to do so during this scene (though he’d obviously been heavily drugged by Lecter). She has every reason to despise him. Yet during his final moments (see around the 4:00 minute mark in the video clip) as she watches his last traces of awareness flickering out while he helplessly takes part in a final disgusting act of self-degradation upon Lecter’s prompting, you can see that all she sees is his humanity.

To the extent that there’s anything vaguely resembling a moral to these stories, it might be something like this: There can be genuine intimacy between normal human beings and monsters. Yet at the end of the day they’re still monsters.

Lindsey Graham was bullied, manipulated, and coerced by a monster into turning the last chapter of his life into a perpetual humiliation ritual. For him, self-degradation meant publicly and jubilantly embracing his own sickening emasculation and moral defacement. It meant being forced to betray all of the causes to which he devoted his life while incessantly heaping slavish and embarrassing praise on the man waging war against them, all in service to retaining his position and his proximity to power.

Except that Graham wasn’t forced. He made choices. He chose to vote to acquit Trump after 1/6. He chose to support him for president in 2024 (both in the general and in the primaries) while Trump ran on pardoning everyone involved in his attempted coup and spent the campaign trashing NATO amidst the largest European war since World War II. He chose to commend Trump and Vance for berating Zelensky in the Oval Office. He chose self-interest when he was one of only a tiny handful of people who were in a position to prevent America’s descent into chaos, corruption, decline, and tyranny. In the end Graham died with little to show for his obedient self-abasement. And we’re now all living in the world that the cowardice of men like him has bequeathed to us.

Graham did of course continue to try to support global freedom and American leadership to the extent that it was politically possible. He was even working on a Russia sanctions bill just before he died. There are some who were highly critical of him that nevertheless view these sorts of efforts as partially exculpatory, and indicative of someone who (at least in his own mind) had chosen to make the painful yet necessary decision to sacrifice his own dignity by prostrating himself before a leader who was at war with everything he claimed to cherish in order to do what he could to mitigate the damage. Yet I don’t view this as cause for absolution. Maybe the best that can be said of Graham’s sad final chapter is that he was as much of a patriot as Donald Trump would allow him to be. And when it mattered most, that meant he was no patriot at all.

In an earlier essay I invoked the fictional character Howard W. Campbell from Kurt Vonnegut’s 1961 novel Mother Night when describing the perverse form of mental gymnastics that people use to rationalize their acquiescence to authoritarian movements. Campbell was an American spy living in Germany masquerading as a Nazi propagandist broadcasting to the English-speaking world, and the novel is structured as his autobiography. In his own way, Graham was a little bit of a Campbell-like figure, and his enigmatic legacy can perhaps best be captured by the following passage from the editor’s note to Campbell’s book:👇

Before seeing what sort of a book I was going to have here, I wrote the dedication—"To Mata Hari.” She whored in the interest of espionage, and so did I. Now that I’ve seen the book, I would prefer to dedicate it to someone less exotic, less fantastic, more contemporary—less of a creature of silent film. I would prefer to dedicate it to one familiar person, male or female, widely known to have done evil while saying to himself, "A very good me, the real me, a me made in heaven is hidden deep inside.” I can think of many examples, could rattle them off after the fashion of a Gilbert and Sullivan patter song. But there is no single name to which I might aptly dedicate this book—unless it would be my own. Let me honor myself in that fashion, then: This book is rededicated to Howard W. Campbell, Jr., a man who served evil too openly and good too secretly, the crime of his times.

I don’t have a problem with people outside MAGA who chose to say a few kind words about Lindsey Graham in the wake of his death. Being at each other’s throats all the time is exhausting and demoralizing. Nor do I think it would have been advisable for Graham’s Democratic colleagues to dance on his grave. Nevertheless, there was something about their sappy remembrances that seemed out of place, out of touch, and consistent with Kasparov’s harsh appraisal.

It’s one thing for a journalist or influencer—even one who refuses to delude themselves about the pitiful, traitorous, groveling spectacle Graham made of himself in recent years—to choose to take a moment to acknowledge his humanity and remember the person he once was (a la Clarice Starling). But Democratic Senators have a special responsibility. The constitutional wrecking ball that Graham spent years abetting didn’t die with him. And Democratic leaders, who’ve achieved a prolific record of catastrophic failure in their half-hearted, inept attempts to stall its momentum, remain as feckless as ever as the midterms approach and Donald Trump makes his intent to torpedo any prospect of a free and fair election as transparent as he possibly can. In this context, the mushy tributes put out by people like Booker and Klobuchar read more as unseriousness than decency; an indulgence they should attend to on their own time; one more way of signaling to Democratic voters that their highest priority is their position in their insular little club; one more tone-deaf message that effectively says “We may be presiding helplessly over the destruction of liberal democracy. But what really matters is the friends we made along the way.”

#MeMcCarthyism

Compared to the chaos and acrimony of the past ten years, the first decade of the 21st century felt like a political and cultural Holocene. We were well past the political correctness of the early 90s, wokism was still years away, and there was a little bit of an End of History feeling as though the major fissures around race and gender that had animated the culture wars were mostly behind us. During this era, the Republicans were the ones who were largely viewed as the hall monitors, the moralizing scolds, the people who wanted to tell you how to live your life. They lectured you about abstinence. They attempted to bar gay people from getting married. They opposed stem cell research. And some of them even banned books and wanted to prohibit the teaching of evolution. This was the first decade when I was old enough to vote. And it was this sort of moral intrusiveness—along with patriotic correctness, Bush’s poor communication skills, and the fact that Republicans reminded me a bit too much of Uncle Scrooge—that originally negatively polarized me into becoming a Democrat.

There were a number of reasons why Republicans tended to be the more high handed Party during this era. Progressives had yet to establish their dominance over social media (which was only in its infancy). Bush was a Born Again Evangelical Christian and probably the most religious president of the modern era. And we were just coming off of eight years of Bill Clinton in the White House in which the right had ample opportunity to sharpen their teeth policing White House blowjobs and other marital infidelities.

During the mid 2010s, this dynamic began to visibly shift. Republicans hadn’t exactly ceased to be religious busy bodies attempting to police other people’s personal lives. But their cultural clout was significantly diminished. Meanwhile, through some combination of structural demographic factors, education polarization, and the siloing and radicalizing influence of social media—an increasingly important venue in which the left still enjoyed a major first mover advantage—public-facing legacy institutions increasingly came to be dominated by a censorious, paranoid, illiberal progressivism. This was the era when the number (and intensity) of campus cancellations exploded, Hollywood awards shows became endless parades of progressive virtue signaling, employers began requiring diversity statements, and an enormous network of heavily funded progressive NGO’s all of a sudden seemed to spring into existence and quickly began to exert enormous influence over the Democratic Party. Into this tempest stepped Donald Trump. And with his stunning 2016 victory, this provided an already radicalizing progressivism the perfect accelerant.

Given his personality, and personal history, it’s hardly a surprise that among the various social justice movements that peaked during Trump’s first term, the one that seemed to receive the most immediate shot in the arm from his election was the MeToo movement. The day after he was first sworn in, millions of women around the country put on pussy hats and took part in what has come to be known simply as The Women’s March. Within two years, MeToo had attained an exalted place in the culture, male heads were rolling (including Al Franken’s) across Hollywood, corporate America, and mainstream media, and Democratic presidential hopefuls were tweeting things like this: 👇

It’s easy to forget just how crazy things had gotten for men inside the Democratic Party by the time the 2020 primaries rolled around. Highlights included Elizabeth Warren going full Gestapo after Michael Bloomberg for a joke he allegedly made forty years earlier, Kirsten Gillibrand selectively quoting an interview with Joe Biden (also from forty years earlier) in order to make it sound like he’d suggested woman shouldn’t work outside the home, and Chris Matthews getting abruptly fired from MSNBC for pressing Warren about her attacks on Bloomberg (and for allegedly complimenting the appearance of a younger female coworker). The campaign also featured several mini MeToo scandals involving Joe Biden—one being a rape allegation by a shady former staffer who soon defected to Russia, and the others consisting of several allegations of awkward hugs. Luckily, none of these attacks ended up being very politically effective, as candidates like Warren and Gillibrand appeared to have significantly overestimated their appeal, even within the extremely Liberal Democratic primary electorate. Yet in many ways the damage was already done.

No Boys Allowed

While Biden made it through the MeToo attacks relatively unscathed, he didn’t take it as an opportunity to help the Democratic Party back away from its politically toxic identity obsessions. Instead, he evidently interpreted it as a signal that he needed to compensate for his whiteness and his maleness by turning the identity politics all the way up to maximum volume, and in particular by promising ahead of time to only consider women for two of his most important nominations—VP and SCOTUS (presuming a seat opened up, which it did).

Beyond the fact that Biden’s pander may well have been the critical decision that allowed Donald Trump to retake the presidency in 2024, it also served to put an exclamation point on years of alienating rhetoric and policing of male sexuality by the Democratic Party. The message that a lot of men took from all of this—and particularly a lot of high testosterone men—was a simple one: 👇

Democrats now at least seem to have gotten it through their thick skulls that their unwelcoming posture towards men has become a political liability, and have turned down the misandry a bit while making efforts to recruit candidates who can appeal to more conventionally masculine males. But that doesn’t mean they’re any good at it.

The first high profile attempt by Democrats to begin addressing their problems with men was the selection of Tim Walz to be Harris’s running mate during the frenzied run up to the 2024 election. Needless to say, this didn’t work out as planned. On paper Walz seemed to fit the bill well enough—assistant football coach, National Guard service, looks like a man, etc… But in practice he proved to be far too much of a goober; an intersectional feminist’s idea of what a conventionally masculine man should be; a lightweight whom Harris had selected over Josh Shapiro because he didn’t make her feel insecure and was unlikely to overshadow her. In other words, she chose him because he’s a natural beta—not exactly a way to ingratiate yourself to those who admire an alpha.

After the Walz fiasco, some Democratic strategists seemed to recognize that the party was going to have a hard time addressing their man power deficit if they insisted on confining themselves to males with pristine records who didn’t offend any of the delicate sensibilities of the party’s prissiest, most uptight members. Enter Graham Platner—the Democratic Party’s solution to their Tim Walz problem. This guy didn’t just look like a man and sound like a man. He actually did manly stuff! He had a checkered past. He chased women. He’d done three tours in Iraq. He was charismatic—disarmingly so according to some who’ve interacted with him in person. He even had a Nazi tattoo! Ultimately, however, when coupled with Racicot’s allegations, this proved too much for the Democratic Party.

Democrats may well have been right to cut bait from Platner. Bringing more men back into the tent can’t be their only priority. And his scandals, which he had not been forthright about beforehand, seemed to be multiplying and getting more serious. Yet the party’s desperate, fumbling efforts to find a masculinity Goldilocks zone somewhere between this 👇

and this 👇

reflect a more fundamental dilemma involving a very old idea that goes right to the heart of civilization’s philosophical underpinnings: 👇

The Dark Passions

The dark passions—also sometimes referred to as the id, the inner beast, the Thanatic impulses, the will to power, and (courtesy of King of Cringe Mark Zuckerberg) masculine energy—represent the darker, more primal side of human nature. They consist of impulses like greed, lust, anger, aggression, and the desire to dominate.

Figuring out how to hold the dark passions in check at scale is arguably humanity’s greatest achievement. All of our other major collective accomplishments are downstream of this one. It’s the critical ingredient necessary for transitioning from a zero-sum to a positive-sum society. Yet that doesn’t mean we should desire a world in which they’re entirely absent.

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with some people being almost completely alienated and cut off from the dark passions (it’s certainly better than being entirely consumed by them). We even have names for people like this. They include terms like dweeb, dork, dink, square, geek, and—as noted above—goober. 👇

But a world in which nobody engages or entertains the dark passions in any form is a dull world indeed. Many of the things that give life flavor—from sports to sex to art to humor—tend to be at their best when they at least brush up against the dark passions in some way.

Perhaps one way to conceive of the radicalization of elite spaces that crescendo’d throughout much of the 2010s and reached its zenith during the summer of 2020—the censorship, the obsessions with safety and harm, the attempts to cancel comedians for off color jokes, the bizarre pseudo therapeutic language, the insistence on affirmative consent—is as a systematic attempt to remove visible manifestations of the dark passions from the culture. Granted, cultures always evolve over time, and this of course includes the degree to which they embrace the dark passions. But what happened during the 2010s seemed less like an instance of organic cultural evolution and more like a purge.

There are multiple types of feedback loops that likely contributed to the radicalization of our institutions during the 2010s. One in particular, whose significance should not be underestimated, is selection effects. As institutions became more female, more focused on emotional safety and harm mitigation, and more intolerant of Zuckerberg’s “masculine energy,” they became a refuge for the neurotic and the risk-averse. Low testosterone males, minorities who are comfortable being tokenized, and others high in conformity and agreeableness self-selected in. Those with high-agency, a contrarian streak, or a tendency to rock the boat departed (or were pushed out). What results from these pathological incentives is something akin to a reverse Darwinism in which only the weak survive.

As I noted earlier, the Democratic Party is no longer in the same place where it was in 2020. They at least know that they have a problem with men at this point. But to misquote an intellectual giant of my youth —“Knowing is only half the battle!” They’re still largely saddled with the same internal culture and the same personnel that they had during peak woke. But rather than misandry and purges, what you now get is flailing incoherence as they jump from goobers to downwardly mobile, philandering near-do-wells in a desperate effort to rectify what can perhaps best be referred to as a structural testosterone deficiency.

In seeking to remain a refuge for the neurotic with little tolerance for the dark passions, while at the same time trying to recruit charismatic male leaders with an audacious streak and a willingness to push the envelope in the face of threats from a lawless administration, Democrats appear to be trying to assemble a party of black swans and achieve something that simply doesn’t occur in nature at the population level. Charismatic male leaders are almost always mixed bags, and these qualities are often highly correlated with a high libido and a tendency towards skirt chasing. Very few of the iconic liberal leaders of the past century—from Winston Churchill to John F. Kennedy to Martin Luther King to Bill Clinton—would meet the standards of conduct in their personal lives currently required by the Democratic Party. And until the party comes to terms with the complexities of human nature and accepts that great leaders are almost always animated by an overactive id that can’t be reconciled with demands for purity, they’ll continue to stumble haplessly from goobers to prodigal sons to philandering neerdowells without ever really finding what they’re looking for.

Final Thoughts

One thing I struggle with in trying to achieve a better understanding of our current moment is that there seems to be a strange overlap between nuance and simplicity. On the one hand, we appear to be facing a complexity singularity that overwhelms our cognitive faculties and inspires people to seek refuge in totalizing, manichean ideologies. Yet at the same time, much of the cultural and political tumult feels like living inside of an ancient parable about the perils of indulging some eternal vice.

So what are the ancient lessons we can extract from the downfalls of Lindsey Graham and Graham Platner? In the case of the former, (and this applies to many of Graham’s colleagues as well) the moral of the story seems to relate to the perils of clinging to something desperately and refusing to let go. Be it another person, a job, status, a lifestyle, or something else, what Graham’s trajectory illustrates is that even for a previously decent man, what you can’t stand losing can be used to turn you into something ghastly and unrecognizable.

In Platner’s case the more interesting lesson isn’t about the man himself, but rather the entire saga involving the Democratic Party and the broader progressive movement, that resulted both in Platner’s rapid ascent to Senate hopeful, and even more rapid collapse following Racicot’s allegations. The lesson is that the dark passions are fundamental to human nature. They can be channeled, sublimated, and redirected. But they can’t simply be smothered out of existence. And when you try to purge them from the cultural sphere, they can reemerge in the political sphere as pure, unmediated, undiluted, unrestrained id. 👇