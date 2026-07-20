Sic Semper Tyrannis

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Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
Jul 22

Certainly, there was a significant overreach by the DEI set, and I'm the last one to endorse prudishness, but I do think we need to better modulate our behavior, particularly men. I think it's pretty clear that we have a significant genetic mismatch with the rapidly changing, highly technological, and more crowded world we live in. After all, we spent something like 99.9% of our evolutionary history in an environment completely the opposite of what we find ourselves in today (see Clark, A Farewell to Alms). In addition, I'm not sure why we think "nature" is on our side. As far as I can tell, nature is simply maximizing the rate of entropy production - that doesn't sound like eudaimonia to me. Ultimately, I think we either collectively learn to "outthink our genes," or we will become just another of the 99% of all species that are now extinct.

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anymajordude's avatar
anymajordude
Jul 21

um,

sort of interesting. but falls into the usual category of TDS. You make all sorts of random asides about trump that are imflammatory and highly arguable ( he is the greatest threat to liberal democracy ever!) and present them as if they can be taken for granted, when all they are in fact is democrat gospel. so, nothing special there, just more of the usual. As for your thoughts on lindsay graham, you take it for granted that everyone understands what is "wrong" with him, which seems to boil down to: he supported trump. what do you expect a republican to do? act like a democrat? you fail to consider that most republicans not only like trump, they agree with him completely, on policy and are willing to overlook his petty malfeasances, such as referring to dead soldiers as losers, or something about grabbing women by the pussy. (locker talk). The interesting part of the article is that you seem to understand how the democrats have shot themselves in the foot by going full woke. ok good, that's a step in the right direction. you also seem to understand trump's success as a reaction to democrat wokeness. but what you fail to do is to take the next step: which would be to leave behind the democrats all together and embrace trump rather than to further excoriate him, as the rest of the woke democrats do as a matter of faith. you are half way there my son, now take the final bite of the apple and accept trump, as you clearly appear to want to do. You are a man, now be one, and step away from this democrat party which has been taken over by communists, fags, stupid hysterical women and idiotic black activists who don't even understand that they are being pandered to by liberal white people who have engaged in nothing for black people but lip service for decades now. go ahead don't be afraid. otherwise, a fun, very long article which i read when i should have been doing something useful. oh well, procrastination is not the worst sin. cheers.

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