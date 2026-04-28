Sic Semper Tyrannis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Siegman's avatar
James Siegman
16h

Jesus…the second quote of Ari Fleischer is disturbing in its attempt to vilify discernment. At one time I admired Fleischer despite disliking the administration he spoke for….he must have gotten a lobotomy….or maybe I am just wiser now.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Josh of Arc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture