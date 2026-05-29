Sic Semper Tyrannis

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
8h

I just cross-posted this with this note: Our reader Josh Rosenberg--whose work I've posted here before under the "What went wrong" rubric--wrote this during my four-day *ekstasis,* as one reader described it, or my adventure in art therapy, as another reader put it more prosaically. Josh had no knowledge of what I was about to write. (Nor did I.) It's spookily germane--especially his point about the impulse to retreat into the concrete and the tangible. I was carrying out the upscale version of the maneuver he describes here. This is an important insight: I might not have recognized it to be a really good insight, though. if I hadn't just spent my week the way I did. (I actually have more to say about this but no space. I'll leave it in the comments on his piece.) For those who don't subscribe, I'm talking about this: https://claireberlinski.substack.com/p/under-the-roman-goddess. It's a description of the utter joy I felt when my Internet went out for four days.

The word I've been drawn to in considering what you're describing, Josh, is "infantilization." And what have I been doing if not infantilizing myself? I've been finger-painting, for God's sake! But you're right to say that it's not quite infantilization. Or perhaps it is, but I think you're right: it's prompted by the utterly unnatural way we're forcing our brains--which aren't adapted to it--to operate. It's unbearable, and it's making us nuts.

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1 reply by Josh of Arc
Linda Moussouris's avatar
Linda Moussouris
2d

Josh -- I like the article.! It reads quite fluently about the forces disrupting our society (hence how we found ourselves in Trump II) & the necessity to step back from allowing AI & the tech bros to wipe out our humanity on the way to making themselves all trillionaires. Moreover, you are on target about these trends germinating in the early 21st century, leading on up to something awful for humankind as we head toward mid-century.

A few caveats: I wish you would find less jarring synonyms for stupidity & ignorance. As to the movie, "The Social Network," please humanize it by mentioning that a very young Jesse Eisenberg convincingly played the nerd king, Zuckerberg. Finally, I was glad that at the very end of the article you referred to the economic trends (i.e., the tech billionaires) that have played a critical role in creating this Brave New World that I (in my old age) feel myself propelled along all the way into its very core -- minus any real agency on my part. Nevertheless, as you are a mathematician, I do wish that you had discussed some of the economic factors propelling the techno hubris earlier in your article.

Overall, quite a solid, thoughtful, cogent article! I am glad to have read it & will send it on --

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