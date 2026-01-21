Sic Semper Tyrannis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark my words's avatar
Mark my words
Jan 31

Thank you for this, Josh. Your essay deserves wide distribution. Anyone who believes that the current situation will end peacefully knows nothing about the history of fascist regimes.

Reply
Share
JVI's avatar
JVI
Jan 24

Claire, thank you for cross-posting this. Josh writes:

<< Attempting to delay this confrontation in the hopes that we can avoid it by accommodating fascism for the next ten months and then winning a free and fair election is pie in the sky.>>

<<...blue state leaders shouldn’t deliberately provoke [confrontation], but neither should they shy away from using force to protect their citizens against a rogue national police force…>>

Josh posits that we should confront armed force with armed force — our police and national guard, even ourselves. He is right. I’ve been aghast that this has not been done, the reasoning stated above notwithstanding. ICE must at least pay a price (in death and injury) for what they are doing.

I’m sorry people, but ‘free and fair’ midterm elections are far from guaranteed. Ever since Marc Elias posted (January 2025) that "no one is coming to save us” I’ve been explaining to friends and family that “we are now in an era domestically where ‘might makes right’, and we possess no might, not even our own National Guard.”

Absent asserting some ‘might’, at this time next year we will be hoping that the courts remedy election results where millions of votes were thrown out, not cast due to polling place intimidation, or seized voting machines.

Stand up to the bully and the bullying. Civil war has been a long time in coming, and the hour is near.

Great piece Josh, more of this please. People need to understand.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Josh of Arc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture